I Refuse to Earn Less Just Because I’m Getting Older

Dear Bright Side,



I turned 60 over the weekend.

On Monday, Human Resources came in and announced they’ll give my biggest clients to my 30 y.o. colleague.

I reminded them I built those accounts from nothing. They laughed: “You are past your expiration date.”

I just smiled...



Next day, they all looked shocked when they discovered I’d secretly been documenting everything. The entire office turned pale when they opened my email. It read:



“Dear Board,

Attached: 47 timestamped files. Years of discriminatory comments, ageist jokes, buried complaints, and promotions denied to anyone over 50 while less-qualified younger staff advanced. Every HR complaint is buried.

Also attached: my 2-week notice. I will resign and join your biggest competitor—they value experience over TikTok presence.

My clients? All 5 of them followed me. That’s 40% of your revenue gone.

Relationships aren’t transferable assets. They’re built through decades of 2 AM calls and remembering their children’s names.

Sincerely,

The ’obsolete’ employee who built your foundation.”