I Fed My Vegan Kids Meat in Secret — Now I’m Paying the Price

“My wife, Emily, raised our kids vegan from birth. No dairy, no meat, no exceptions. I stayed quiet, even when they came home hungry from birthday parties.

Eventually, I stopped agreeing. I started small—chicken nuggets after soccer, a bite of my sandwich in the car. They loved it. Devoured it.

They started asking for ‘Dad’s food.’ I told them, ‘It’s okay to try things.’

The night before it happened, I made them real spaghetti. They cleaned their plates and went to bed smiling.

The next morning, my wife found a pan with red sauce and a strip of ground beef stuck to it.

She didn’t yell. She packed a bag.

Took the kids to her sister’s.

Didn’t say when—or if—she’s coming back.”