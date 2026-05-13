Top 10 Manicure Trends That Are Dominating Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs

Every summer brings a new wave of manicure trends, but summer 2026 is all about one thing: nails that look polished, luxurious, and quietly expensive without feeling overdone. The biggest beauty trend right now isn’t ultra-complicated nail art or impossible-to-wear shapes. Instead, it’s elevated simplicity mixed with modern details that instantly make your hands look more elegant in photos, videos, and real life.

If you’ve been searching for nail ideas that look trendy without aging badly in two weeks, these are the styles beauty insiders and celebrity nail artists are betting on for summer 2026.