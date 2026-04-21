10 Next-Level Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Summer 2026

As we transition into the warmer months of 2026, the pedicure aesthetic is leaning heavily into “The New Classics.” While the runways are experimental, the real-world trends hitting Google Discover are all about polished simplicity and timeless pigments.

This season is less about what you add to the nail and more about the quality of the color itself. From the “quiet luxury” of sheer neutrals to the high-energy return of true primary colors, here are the 10 easy-to-wear looks that will dominate Summer 2026.