Johnny Depp, 61, Dating 28-Year-Old Model, Photos Create a Stir

Johnny Depp, the 61-year-old actor known for his iconic role in Pirates of the Caribbean, has recently returned to the spotlight with a new love interest. After a tumultuous divorce from actress Amber Heard, Depp has found companionship with a 28-year-old model. Here's everything we know about their relationship.

A fresh start for Depp.

Seemingly Depp’s first serious relationship since his divorce from Heard, he briefly crossed paths with Joelle Rich, a lawyer. However, since their parting ways in November 2022, Depp’s love life has remained discreet and mysterious.

The couple was first spotted together in 2021.

Yulia Vlasova, a model and beautician, entered Depp’s life in August 2021 at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. The couple was recently spotted again at the London Heliport, igniting curiosity about their relationship. Vlasova added fuel to the fire by sharing photos aboard a private jet and even hinting at an engagement with a ring emoji on her Instagram Story.

However, sources have clarified that they are not engaged. While fans are happy that Johnny has found love again, some are unsure how to feel about the 33-year-old age gap between them and, the fact, that Depp's daughter Lily-Rose is closer to Yulia's age.

