Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Recreates Her Mom’s Oscars Look, Sparking Comparisons

Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, recently turned heads by recreating her mother’s iconic Oscars look, but it wasn’t just the striking outfit that got people talking. As soon as photos hit social media, comparisons between Kaia and her famous parents began flooding in.

Young Chris / CP / ABACA / Abaca / East News

Cindy Crawford's model daughter, Kaia Gerber, made a stunning appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of the film Shell, capturing attention by recreating her mother’s classic 1993 Oscars look. Kaia arrived at the red carpet wearing an identical gown to the one Cindy famously donned, along with a voluminous hairstyle reminiscent of the supermodel's glamorous era. The striking similarities between Kaia and her mother left fans in awe, as the young model flawlessly paid tribute to one of Cindy's most iconic fashion moments.

However, the homage didn't come without its share of online criticism. As photos of Kaia’s red carpet moment circulated on social media, some users couldn’t resist drawing unfavorable comparisons between her and her famous mother. Trolls commented things like, "No hate, but mama looked better," "Mama is prettier," and "She looks more like her father." Sparking debate about whether the recreation lived up to Cindy’s original look.

Despite the criticisms, many fans rushed to Kaia’s defense, praising both mother and daughter for their individual beauty. Supportive comments flooded in, with one fan writing, "Her mother would not appreciate any of your negative comments about her daughter!!! Have some decency. She is a beautiful young lady ❤️" Another added, "Omg, she is her clone!" showing just how much admiration there is for Kaia's tribute. While the comparisons continue, it’s clear that both mother and daughter have left their mark on the fashion world in their own right.

