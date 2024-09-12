Why People Are Worried That Angelina Jolie Wore Gloves to Latest Red Carpet

At Angelina Jolie’s recent red carpet appearance, the actress caused a stir by opting for a pair of black gloves as part of her ensemble. While Jolie is known for her bold fashion choices, this latest accessory has sparked concern among fans.

GEOFF ROBINS / AFP / East News

Angelina Jolie graced the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of her latest film, Without Blood. The actress made a striking impression in a sophisticated long black dress, accompanied by her son Pax, who also attended the event. Jolie’s elegance was complemented by her son’s presence, marking a poignant moment in the spotlight. However, it was a simple accessory that captured the attention of fans and sparked a wave of commentary—her choice to wear gloves.

The gloves, while adding a touch of classic sophistication to her ensemble, quickly became a focal point for speculation. In previous appearances, Jolie had faced harsh criticism from trolls regarding the appearance of her hands, with some comments on social media being notably unkind. Remarks like, “Am I the only one who sees the veins?” and “Ok, those arm veins are definitely NOT normal 🤯” had emerged, reflecting a level of scrutiny that seemed to cross into personal and hurtful territory. The gloves led many to wonder if they were a response to this negative attention.

GEOFF ROBINS / AFP / East News

Fans, deeply empathetic towards Jolie, expressed concern that the gloves might be a reaction to the cruel comments she received about her appearance. One fan lamented, “It is so sad how people still criticize others for their appearance. I hope that her arms are not her insecurities because of the haters and public.” Another supporter defended Jolie, stating, “All of the unkind comments on here are heartbreaking. There is no need to make such cruel criticism and judgments about anyone’s looks.” The reaction underscores a broader conversation about the impact of public scrutiny on personal confidence, particularly how women are often criticized about their bodies, and highlights the crucial need for empathy in discourse.

Angelina Jolie made a poignant appearance with her son Pax at a recent event, marking their first public outing since a tragic accident that deeply affected their family.

Preview photo credit GEOFF ROBINS / AFP / East News