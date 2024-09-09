Angelina Jolie Makes an Appearance With Son Pax After Tragic Accident, Sparks Same Reaction

Angelina Jolie and her son Pax made a memorable appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of Without Blood. Pax met with a road accident earlier and appeared to be still recovering.

49-year-old Angelina Jolie and her 20-year-old son Pax Jolie-Pitt turned heads on the red carpet. Angelina embodied old Hollywood glamour in a stunning black gown that draped elegantly over her figure. The sleeveless design added sophistication, and she accessorized it with long black gloves that extended over her elbows. Her blonde hair was styled straight with a middle part, perfectly framing her face. Her minimal yet radiant makeup highlighted her flawless complexion.

Burston Cole/Canadian Press/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Pax, still recovering from his accident, walked confidently beside his mother. He wore a sleek black suit, matching trousers, and patent leather dress shoes. His look was completed with a crisp white dress shirt, a black tie, and dark sunglasses. Despite the visible scars on his forehead and an arm cast hidden under his jacket, Pax exuded confidence. The star-studded event also saw Salma Hayek dazzling in a wine-colored gown as she joined Angelina at the gala.

Pax Jolie-Pitt met with an e-bike accident and is recovering from the traumatic incident that occurred when he collided with a car in Los Angeles. The accident happened during rush hour on July 29, leaving witnesses fearing the worst. Pax lost consciousness at the scene. Paramedics revived him, and he was quickly taken to the hospital, where Angelina stayed by his side. Pax had been riding a Talaria Sting R MX4 electric bike, a popular model priced around $3,000. Despite the harrowing experience, Pax was in good spirits at the premiere. The bond between him and Angelina was evident as they posed for photos. However, many fans expressed their concern and wondered if it was a good idea for Pax to be on the red carpet while still recovering from the accident. “If he was so seriously injured and is still rehabbing, why did she take him to an event in Toronto?”, commented one. “Why is she always dragging her kids to premieres??...why never a date?” wondered another.

Pax Jolie-Pitt was adopted from Vietnam at age three by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. He joins Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, in the Jolie-Pitt family. Zahara earlier made headlines with her amazing dance moves that stunned the internet. Check it out here.