I Charged My Stepkids for Water Bills — I’m Not Running a Free Resort

I’ve been married to my husband for almost two years. We met while he was still in the middle of his divorce. It was messy. His ex never liked me and blames me for their breakup. I’m pretty sure she’s passed that opinion down to the kids.



From the moment they arrived, it was chaos. Nonstop screaming, food thrown across the kitchen, and doors slammed. They brought in a random stray cat, knowing I’m allergic. Smashed my favorite vases. They didn’t listen to a single thing I said. I tried to keep my cool, thinking maybe they just needed time. But they weren’t just acting out; they were pushing every button on purpose.



Then came the pool incident. The next morning, I walked into the yard and nearly passed out. The pool was slashed, completely deflated, water everywhere. The basement windows were soaked, the whole lawn flooded. At first I thought it might’ve just popped... Until I found the scissors. Just sitting there.