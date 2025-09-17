I Discovered My Fiancé Was Cheating Days Before Our Wedding

She wrote:





I (30F) was engaged to my fiancé (32M)... until I wasn’t.

Just 40 days before our wedding, I discovered he’d been cheating. The dress was hanging in my closet, the flights for our destination elopement were booked, and every detail was set. And then... boom.



So, he had a Tinder account and he would tell women we were “polyamorous” if it came up.

Instead of directly confronting, I decided to set a trap he’d never see coming. I secretly slipped into his account and swapped out his photos for mine, deleted his bio, and even paid the $8 fee so he could see just how many likes were rolling in. Within six hours, there were already thousands—men lining up to match with me.

When he saw it, he completely lost it. Not long after, I made him leave (I own the house) and canceled the wedding.



Needless to say, I’m doing much better these days.