I Discovered My Fiancé Was Cheating Days Before Our Wedding
Life can turn upside down in the blink of an eye, especially when it comes to relationships. What seems like a perfect love story can suddenly crumble, leaving someone to pick up the pieces and start over. These moments can be heartbreaking, but they also often lead to stories of resilience, strength, and even a bit of unexpected humor. Recently, one Reddit user shared her own jaw-dropping experience, and it quickly caught the internet’s attention.
She wrote:
I (30F) was engaged to my fiancé (32M)... until I wasn’t.
Just 40 days before our wedding, I discovered he’d been cheating. The dress was hanging in my closet, the flights for our destination elopement were booked, and every detail was set. And then... boom.
So, he had a Tinder account and he would tell women we were “polyamorous” if it came up.
Instead of directly confronting, I decided to set a trap he’d never see coming. I secretly slipped into his account and swapped out his photos for mine, deleted his bio, and even paid the $8 fee so he could see just how many likes were rolling in. Within six hours, there were already thousands—men lining up to match with me.
When he saw it, he completely lost it. Not long after, I made him leave (I own the house) and canceled the wedding.
Needless to say, I’m doing much better these days.
- That’s genius. I assumed you would change it to label him a cheater, but swapping in your own photos and making him see how many people would gladly snatch you up was a thousand times better. © Writeloves / Reddit
- On the home part, be careful — you can’t just kick someone out instantly just because their name isn’t on the deed. If that’s their home address — for example, if they receive mail there — then it legally counts as their residence. It doesn’t matter whether they paid rent or contributed to the mortgage, or if their name isn’t listed on the deed. If you allowed them to live there, you gave them permission to treat it as their home, and that grants them certain legal rights.
A typical eviction period is 30 days, and if you’ve been cohabiting, you’re generally obligated to give them that time to make arrangements and move out. These are often referred to as “squatter’s rights,” though that term is frequently misunderstood or misrepresented in the media.
Of course, they can choose to leave earlier on their own, but you could still be held legally responsible if you don’t offer them that time. This can especially affect you in cases of divorce, civil separation, custody disputes, and more — particularly when the reason for separation isn’t violent or doesn’t involve a clear legal cause to remove the person immediately for safety reasons. © BicFleetwood / Reddit
- I was expecting you to call him out for lying to those women, but showing how much better you can do without him was an unexpected twist, and I love it. © Vitromancy / Reddit
- Fantastic! What a smart way of “catching him” without having to say a word. Truly clever. I’m also really glad to hear that you own the home and were already independent. © DinnerSuperb4714 / Reddit
- Now head to the Child Support office with his recent pay stubs or last year’s tax return, along with your children’s birth certificates, and get him set up on child support. Be sure to request that the payments are taken directly from his paycheck — I believe that’s called income withholding or wage garnishment.
Good luck! © Grouchy-Storm-6758 / Reddit
- Oh, that was genius. Cheaters always get jealous when the person they’re cheating on moves on or doesn’t struggle. You can bet all he can think about is all the people wanting to date you, while he probably got a measly few likes. lol © mal***_Radio_674 / Reddit
