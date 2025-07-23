I Got My Inheritance, but It Came With a Family Secret I Wasn’t Prepared For

Dear Bright Side,

I never imagined that receiving my father’s inheritance would lead to so many questions and so much uncertainty. My dad and I had always been close, and after he passed away, I was the one who took care of everything. I thought I knew everything about him, his life, and our family.

That was until a few weeks ago, when I got a call from a friend of my father’s. He told me that my dad had left a video message for me after his passing, something important I needed to see.