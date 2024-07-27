20 Taxi Rides That Turned Out to Be Wild and Wacky Roller Coaster

The local casino where I live provides a free shuttle bus to and from the casino for any of us senior ladies who need it. I got on the bus, and continued chatting with another lady. Then, out of nowhere, the shuttle driver called out: "Bonnie, is that you?" Turns out the driver was my uncle, who I hadn't seen since I was a teenager, 50+ years earlier. He told me he recognized my voice! Unbelievable!