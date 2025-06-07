We Were Trying for a Baby, but His Hidden Past Made Me Want to Walk Away

I’m 33F and have been with my husband (35M) for four years. We’ve been trying to get pregnant for over a year, and it’s been hard. Really hard. We’ve had some testing done, and so far, nothing’s wrong on paper, but it just hasn’t happened yet.

Every month feels like another heartbreak. He’s been supportive but kind of quiet through it all. I thought we were in this together. Well... Last week, something happened that shook me.

He left his phone out, and a message popped up from a number I didn’t recognize. I wasn’t snooping—I swear—but I glanced at it because the preview said something like, “Just wanted to thank you again. You helped make my dream come true.” I opened it and went pale.

It was a message from a woman I’ve never heard of, thanking my husband for being her sperm donor years ago. She said her son just turned five, and she was feeling grateful lately. She even attached a few photos.

This little boy looks exactly like my husband. Same smile. Same eyes. Same dimples. I just sat there staring at the photos. I felt like I couldn’t breathe. It was like finding out about a whole secret life I never knew existed.