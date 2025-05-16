My Husband Wants His Ex to Move in for the Weekend, and I Lost It

My 8-year-old stepdaughter wants to have her 4 friends over for a sleepover party.

This is for her entire birthday weekend. My husband’s ex-wife won’t host it because she says her house is “too small.”

I said no. Because that’s too much work for me. I need my weekends to rest. I have a highly demanding job. There’s also another thing I believe to be important. This should be the mom’s responsibility, not mine. I don’t want the kids in my house.

That’s when my husband said, “My ex-wife can come over and live with me for the entire weekend, if you don’t want to take care of the kids. You can go and sleep at your mom’s house.” He said that knowing too well that his words would make me even angrier.

I stood my ground and insisted that having 4 kids over for a full weekend is something I cannot accept. But my husband said, “In that case, forget about us hosting your parents every Sunday for lunch. If my own daughter won’t be able to host whom she wants in her own home, then neither should you!”

I am still convinced that this sleepover should not be my responsibility. Am I wrong?

Regards, Alice