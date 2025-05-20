I Refuse to Babysit My Boyfriend and His Mom’s Response Made Me Question Everything

Hi Bright Side,

My boyfriend quit his job 2 months ago and still refuses to look for a new one. I’m the one who supports us right now. All he does is watch TV. When I ask him to find something already, he told me that I was “material”.

Once, when I saw the bills, I lost it. Turns out he saw me as his babysitter. “I’m not supposed to be your babysitter!” I yelled. He just stared at me blankly, not saying a single word.