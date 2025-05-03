11 Stories That Prove Family Knows Exactly How to Push Your Buttons

Family has a unique way of driving us crazy, blending love with frustration. These stories highlight the hilarious chaos that comes with being surrounded by the people who know you best.

  • “On the day my dad decided to buy our family’s first PC, he loaded me and my younger sisters into the back of our little two-door Honda and drove the 20 minutes to the store.
    After purchasing the computer, my dad realized there wasn’t enough room in our tiny car for three children, car seats, and the giant 1997 computer. So he LEFT US at the store, apparently thinking that if he bought us all candy bars, that’d be enough to keep a 5, 3, and 2-year-old occupied and out of trouble.
    He took the new computer home and then turned around to come back and get us, having left us alone for easily 40 minutes.” © jadecourt / Reddit

2.

  • My SIL kept telling my wife I was with a blonde in a red Mustang, causing tension. A couple of months later, my wife saw a blonde girl with a man and a red Mustang at Walmart. When she got home, she rushed to my room and shouted jokingly, “How dare you betray me?” Then she hugged me and we both laughed.
    Later that day, my sister-in-law called to gleefully tell my wife she’d seen me at the store with my new girlfriend that afternoon. “Oh, the blonde one? I saw her today, too. She’s pretty hot, isn’t she?” We both laughed so much, while my sister-in-law had no idea why.

3.

  • My mom kept hinting that she had a huge birthday surprise for me. I assumed a trip or something sentimental. Day comes—nothing. No party, no cake, barely even a card.
    That night, I finally asked her about the surprise. She looked confused and said, “Oh... I meant I was going to surprise you by not spending money this year.” She genuinely thought that was thoughtful. Later, my dad Venmo me $50 with the note: “Surprise. Therapy fund.”

4.

  • “When my sister and I were kids, my mom used to make us PB&Js and would draw hearts and flowers and stuff like that in the peanut butter.
    One day my dad was making us sandwiches and I asked him to draw in the peanut butter. He put a happy face in my sister’s and a sad face in mine because ‘he didn’t like me.’ My sister still brings it up. I don’t think his sentiment changed.” © ***ponentialgrowth / Reddit

5.

  • “My uncle’s wife’s sister got pregnant at a young age, so their mother claimed the baby as her own when he was born. He eventually found out that his sister was his mother, his mother was his grandmother, and his other sister was his aunt.
    My family is so big and full of drama, with countless scandals. It’s a mess, but I secretly love it.” © Owens8 / Reddit

6.

  • My ex-husband’s girlfriend is moving into his place with her teenage son. I told him, “I don’t feel right about a boy I barely know sharing a room with our daughter.” The girlfriend just gave a sarcastic smile and said nothing. A few days later, I went to pick up my daughter, walked into her room, and was horrified to find her sobbing uncontrollably.
    To my shock, her closet doors were open, and her space was nearly empty. She told me that my ex-husband’s girlfriend had moved her belongings out and told her to sleep on a small sofa in the living room. Enraged, I confronted my ex-husband, who explained that his girlfriend had done this at my request to “keep maximum distance” between her son and our daughter.

7.

  • “When my mother ‘left’ my dad, she pitched a tent in my walk-in closet. I was 7 or 8, and she lived in my closet for months before she got her own place. I still remember her reading her Joyce Meyer books by lamplight.” © Unknow author / Reddit

8.

  • “My MIL is really lovely, but one bad habit of hers is taking unflattering pictures of people and posting them on her Facebook. She doesn’t ask if she can post them, and she doesn’t tag you. She’ll also go through your old FB pictures, download them, and use them to create collages which she’ll post randomly with a caption like ‘Look at my beautiful daughter-in-law!’
    The first time I ever met her, she showed me all of my own pictures from Facebook that she’d saved to her PC desktop! She really doesn’t think it’s a problem to do this, no matter how many times we’ve told her it’s inappropriate.” © whysweetpea / Reddit

9.

  • “My mom admitted, in front of two random people she invited for the meal, that she wanted my kid to call her mom. And chose her grandparent’s name to get as close to it as humanly possible.
    When she asked me why my kid couldn’t call her mom, I told her that she wasn’t my kid’s mom, I was. The awkward silence for the next few seconds was great, let me tell you.” © ok_chaos42 / Reddit

10.

  • “One time, I accidentally forwarded an email to my entire family that was meant for a friend. The email contained some candid remarks about a family gathering we had just attended, including some not-so-flattering opinions about certain relatives. Needless to say, it caused quite a stir and led to some awkward conversations and hurt feelings within the family. It taught me the importance of double-checking recipients before hitting send on any message.© GlobalBreak311 / Reddit

11.

  • “At 15, I really wanted a dog, and my mom knew it. That Christmas, after all the presents were opened, she brought out one last box—barking, moving, with holes. I was beyond excited.
    But when I opened it, it had a stuffed animal puppy, a bumble ball toy, and a small tape recorder with puppy barks. My heart sank, and I just sat there and cried.© AlwaysForgetsMyName / Reddit

In the end, family is a strange mix of chaos, loyalty, and the occasional plot twist. They might drive us up the wall, but they’re also the ones who make life wildly entertaining. Through all the drama, misunderstandings, and accidental comedy, one thing’s for sure—no one gets under your skin quite like family.

