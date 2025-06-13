14 “Weird” Effects of Aging That Are Actually Perfectly Normal

One of the most talked-about effects of aging is the slowing of metabolism. Your basal metabolic rate (BMR)—the number of calories your body needs at rest—begins to decline by about 1–2% per decade after you turn 20, partly due to shifts in body composition and hormonal changes.

This metabolic aging process means your body burns fewer calories at rest than it once did, making it easier to gain weight even if your habits haven’t changed. While this can feel discouraging, it’s not irreversible, and it doesn’t mean your energy levels or body composition are doomed to deteriorate.