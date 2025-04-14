My MIL Made a Strange Request About My Unborn Baby—And I Can’t Let It Slide

[edited] “Last night, my MIL said she still has books she once read to my husband—and how she’s so excited to read them to our baby too. At first, it seemed like a harmless request.”

In her post, a Reddit user shared an interaction with her mother-in-law that started off like any ordinary conversation. During a casual evening, her MIL began reminiscing about her own pregnancy—how her husband would read to her belly, how the baby would kick in response, and how meaningful those moments were to her as a young mother. A nostalgic mother reflecting on her journey into parenthood.

The first time mom-to-be didn’t think much of it—until her MIL casually revealed that she had saved the very same books and wanted to read them again... this time, to her grandchild.

There was a pause. Confused, she assumed her MIL meant after the baby was born. But no. Then came the realization.

[edited] “But then I immediately grew uneasy, realizing she actually wants to read them to the baby while she’s still in my belly.”

Her MIL wanted to read to the baby in the third trimester, to be precise. She hoped the baby would recognize her voice the same way her son had once responded to his father’s.