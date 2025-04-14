My MIL Made a Strange Request About My Unborn Baby—And I Can’t Let It Slide
Pregnancy is supposed to be a memorable, joyful time—a new chapter filled with hope, bonding, and the occasional unsolicited advice. But one Reddit user found herself grappling with something far more bizarre than typical meddling: a deeply uncomfortable request from her mother-in-law that crossed a line she didn’t even know needed defending. What started as a sweet conversation about reading books quickly took an unexpected turn.
A first-time mom-to-be shared her story on Reddit after a quiet family evening with MIL took an unexpected turn.
[edited] “Last night, my MIL said she still has books she once read to my husband—and how she’s so excited to read them to our baby too. At first, it seemed like a harmless request.”
In her post, a Reddit user shared an interaction with her mother-in-law that started off like any ordinary conversation. During a casual evening, her MIL began reminiscing about her own pregnancy—how her husband would read to her belly, how the baby would kick in response, and how meaningful those moments were to her as a young mother. A nostalgic mother reflecting on her journey into parenthood.
The first time mom-to-be didn’t think much of it—until her MIL casually revealed that she had saved the very same books and wanted to read them again... this time, to her grandchild.
There was a pause. Confused, she assumed her MIL meant after the baby was born. But no. Then came the realization.
[edited] “But then I immediately grew uneasy, realizing she actually wants to read them to the baby while she’s still in my belly.”
Her MIL wanted to read to the baby in the third trimester, to be precise. She hoped the baby would recognize her voice the same way her son had once responded to his father’s.
She instantly knew something didn’t feel right and got uncomfortable with the idea.
The Reddit user didn’t need time to think about it. Her gut reaction was immediate: No, I can’t let this slide.
“I told her that would make me uncomfortable,” she wrote. “This is our first child, and we want to reserve those kinds of memories for just the two of us.”
It wasn’t that she didn’t appreciate her MIL’s excitement. She understood how meaningful this first grandchild was to her. But the idea of someone else reading to a baby inside her body felt intrusive.
“There was something inherently invasive about it,” she added. “A level of intimacy that I simply wasn’t okay with. I hadn’t even thought of doing this with my own parents. I’m not even close to my MIL, so the idea of her doing something like that just feels off.”
Despite her respectful refusal, her MIL didn’t take it well. She went silent for the rest of the evening, clearly upset.
She and her husband stood united in their decision to say no.
After that tense evening, the first time mom-to-be brought it up with her husband about what happened—and found herself fully supported.
“He agrees that it was an odd request that crosses boundaries,” she shared. “The problem is that she does these requests not in front of him, haha. But he is 100% in agreement that this would be inappropriate.”
What followed was not just a moment of solidarity, but a moment of thoughtful reflection. Both wanted to handle the situation with compassion. The MIL, she noted, might be struggling with her transition into grandmotherhood, “We want to make sure we stay respectful yet assertive.”
Still, the boundary was clear. And with the help of supportive commenters, she was decisive. “I am resolute in this decision,” she concluded. They even brainstormed ways to include the MIL in a more appropriate and comfortable way—perhaps by letting her read stories after the baby arrives, or even recording audio versions of the books as a keepsake.
But reading to a belly? That was a firm no.
Commenters flooded in to support her and were quick to call out the red flags.
The Reddit community had a lot to say about the situation—many expressing concern, some sharing similar stories, and a few offering advice. But nearly everyone agreed: this was not okay. Here are some of the most powerful comments from the thread that stuck with us:
- “She gets to make grandma memories, not parent memories. Baby only needs to know your voice (and Dad’s) right now. Anything else is just an intrusion that will mess with your bond and make baby feel less secure and more easily distracted later.
MIL is trying to defy nature to make herself feel important. Don’t let her.” © AmbivalentSpiders / Reddit
- “This is just plain CREEPY. Please state your firm boundaries NOW because this woman is going to ruin your postpartum bonding time if you don’t! Oh my goodness! 🚩” © DazzlingPotion / Reddit
- “This would make me feel so gross. Like we aren’t incubators who sit idly by so you can spend time with our unborn children.” © manixxx0729 / Reddit
- “She was involved in those memories for her own child, now you get to do it for yours. How would she have felt if her MIL took over, so she didn’t get to do that for your husband? Also, anything you wouldn’t feel comfortable with should get an automatic veto.” © cutthestrings / Reddit
Sometimes, pregnancy brings out the best in families—and sometimes it exposes the boundaries that need to be set. In this case, one mom-to-be bravely stood her ground, backed by her partner, and showed that protecting your peace is just as important as protecting your baby. Want to read another story where in-laws pushed too far? Be sure to check this article.