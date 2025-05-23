I Got Rid of My Stepdaughter’s Cat to Keep My Real Daughter Safe

Dear Bright Side team,



My stepdaughter’s cat has been her comfort since her mother died. But now, my daughter is allergic of cats. When my husband refused to rehome the cat, I secretly sold it.

The next day, I heard my daughter screaming from her room. I rushed in and found three cats sitting on her bed. She was terrified and broke down in tears.

I confronted my husband, and to my shock, he just smirked. He said this would teach my daughter a lesson about not acting irresponsibly, “like her mother,” and that actions have consequences.

It’s been two days. The cats are still here, and my daughter is now even more frightened than before. I’ve been deeply hurt by my husband’s reaction and his apparent disregard for my child’s emotional safety.

Now I’m questioning everything. Did I act irresponsibly by selling the cat without telling him? Or is his behavior toward my daughter—and me—a red flag that I shouldn’t ignore?

I’m truly torn. Should I consider ending my marriage with a man I once deeply loved?

— Emily