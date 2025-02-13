15 People Who Turned Second-Hand Treasures Into Stunning Home Pieces

We all know the thrill of finding an unexpected treasure in a thrift store. It’s that magical moment when you come across a forgotten piece of furniture, an old-fashioned lamp or a painting that looks like it came out of grandma’s trunk, and you think, “This has potential.” Meanwhile, your companion looks at you with a “leave that where it was, please” face. But what for some is just a junk, for true DIY lovers is a golden opportunity.

1. “Smallest oil can I’ve ever seen. $9 at a salvage company. Rust remover, wire wheel, 150, 400, 600, 1,000 and 2,000 grit sandpaper, buffing wheel and a few hours work...”

2. “I made shelves from thrift store speakers and discarded IKEA LACK shelves.”

3. “I’m totally into thrifting and salvaging cool vintage stuff.”

4. “My bedside table finally gets the respect it deserves.”

“This bedside table and I go way back. I picked it up at a thrift store 12 years ago, and it’s been my bedside table ever since. Time to light it up!” @Melodic_Local_4385 / Reddit

5. “My sister finally found a Stone Garden Buddha she loves at a local thrift store. She didn’t like the bronze finish on it. So I decided to try and paint it with a faux stone finish.”

6. “I found an Apple 2e in the trash and restored it.”

7. “20 for the biggest Tiffany-style lamp I’ve ever seen!”

8. “Picked up a wrecked doorstop for cheap and restored it ✨”

9. “$3 at the thrift store: before and after”

“When I brought this home, my husband was dubious to say the least. But in the end he was pleasantly surprised. It’s the perfect side table for our small space, and it was so satisfying to bring it back to life 😊.” @sassubear / Reddit

10. “When my nanna died no one wanted her bedside table, now they are suddenly interested.”

11. “We got it for 10 bucks. We cleaned and restored this 1950s Emerson tube radio and now our living room has AM radio!”

12. “The universe keeps sending me silver & cobalt to restore”

13. “I recently found this 1950’s children’s ‘Western Gear Box’ for $10 at a local thrift store. I have just finished restoring it. Now I’ve got the perfect blanket box!”

14. “17’’ Atlanta Christmas Tree mold. Signed 1978. Restored for $5! New lights, LED bulb and shimmer paint! Ready to celebrate the holidays again!”

15. “Trying to restore this thrifty Scooby lamp”

“It’s a bit sloppy, I know, but I really love this lamp and wanted to try and give it some of its charm back.” @DollarTreeBeauty / Reddit

Bonus: Just as a bit of paint can save a piece of furniture, good sewing and creativity can turn old clothes and shoes into a trend!

“Before and after the restoration of a pair of Allen Edmond shoes, retail $395, that I got at a thrift store for $4.99” @chadlikemad / Reddit