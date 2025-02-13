12 Before and After Photos of People Who Actually Changed Themselves

Some transformations speak louder than words. From incredible glow-ups to life-changing achievements, these before-and-after moments prove that the human mind is capable of anything. Let us know your thoughts.

1. "Before and after picture of dental patient with new set of teeth."

"I love how she's smiling in both images anyways." @Daniele_Bellini / Reddit

2. She looks amazing in both photos.

3. All it takes is one small decision.

4. At the end of the day, you happiness is what's important.

5. Stunning in both pics.

6. "Finally hit my final goal weight and wanted to share with others on the same journey."

7. "Bridal makeup before and after for an ethereal wedding."

8. "Feel like I have a whole new face."

9. "Before and after I got my tooth implants installed."

10. "Almost 44 and feeling like I got my makeup look down."

11. She looks fabulous one way or another.

12. "Before and after makeup. I feel pretty either way." Yes you are.