I Have a Gut Feeling My Delivery Driver Is Messing With My Food

Living in a small town, could mean that you are not the only one in your community affected by this so keeping quiet might put other people’s health at risk. You also should not be hindered from getting the best food services, just because there aren’t a lot of delivery options available. Here are some other steps that you can take to begin to get to the bottom of this issue.

1. Look into any questionable activities right away. Gather evidence to back up your suspicions, take pictures if you need to.

2. Report any suspicions of food tampering to the local police department. Additionally, give your local health agency a call.

3. Keep the questionable food aside. Save the food for proof. Avoid handling the food. Put it in a plastic bag or wrap it in plastic. Give the item a clear label and keep it separate from the other food items in your house.

4. Contact your local health department to issue an investigation into the health and safety of the food deliveries.