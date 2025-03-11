The Hidden “Water Test” That Could Cost You the Job
Most jobseekers spend hours preparing for interviews—practicing answers, researching the company, and perfecting their outfits. But what if the real test isn’t about what you say, but what you sip? Yes, you read that right. Some hiring managers are secretly analyzing candidates based on how they handle a simple glass of water. And the way you respond could make or break your chances of getting hired.
What is the water test?
A resurfaced Reddit thread revealed that some hiring managers deliberately place a jug of water and a cup on the table during interviews to observe how candidates react. It might seem insignificant, but apparently, your decision to drink (or not drink) the water says a lot about you.
One user shared their experience, explaining that their hiring manager used the test to assess confidence. “I was the only person who drank the water at a ‘normal pace’ during the interview, and this was seen as a sign of confidence—being comfortable in the workplace environment by accepting a gift or offer,” they wrote.
The candidate explained that they sipped the water after answering each question—a habit that, according to their hiring manager, showed composure. But not everyone passed the test so easily.
How this simple test can make or break your chances.
It turns out, there’s more to the water test than just drinking or not drinking. Interviewers reportedly analyze candidates based on three key behaviors.
Refusing the water completely. Some candidates decline out of nerves, politeness, or fear of distractions. However, hiring managers may interpret this as discomfort in new environments or a lack of confidence in accepting what’s offered.
Drinking too quickly. Gulping down the water may be seen as anxiety-driven behavior or a sign of poor self-regulation under pressure.
Sipping at a natural pace. Taking small sips throughout the interview demonstrates ease, adaptability, and confidence.
How to pass the water test like a pro.
Now that you know about this hidden interview trick, here’s how to make sure the water test works in your favor:
If offered water, accept it politely—it shows that you’re at ease and open to hospitality.
Take small sips throughout the interview instead of chugging it down or ignoring it completely.
Stay natural—don’t overthink it. The key is to show composure and confidence in a professional setting.
While this test may not be used by every hiring manager, it’s a good reminder that interviews are about more than just answering questions. Every small action you take—from your handshake to how you handle a simple glass of water—can make an impression.
