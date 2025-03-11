The Hidden “Water Test” That Could Cost You the Job

A resurfaced Reddit thread revealed that some hiring managers deliberately place a jug of water and a cup on the table during interviews to observe how candidates react. It might seem insignificant, but apparently, your decision to drink (or not drink) the water says a lot about you.

One user shared their experience, explaining that their hiring manager used the test to assess confidence. “I was the only person who drank the water at a ‘normal pace’ during the interview, and this was seen as a sign of confidence—being comfortable in the workplace environment by accepting a gift or offer,” they wrote.

The candidate explained that they sipped the water after answering each question—a habit that, according to their hiring manager, showed composure. But not everyone passed the test so easily.