A Man Was Refused Service in a Café Due to His Disfigurement—But Nothing Can Steal His Confidence

This led to teasing and isolation, with classmates making cruel remarks. One particularly hurtful comment before Halloween, “You don’t need a Halloween mask, you’ve got one for life,” left a lasting impact.

“That one comment really shaped a big part of my life, where I just couldn’t accept who I was physically. I used to never have the courage to go and play in front of other kids because I was scared, because I was always rejected, because nobody wanted to sit next to me.” For years, Ghose struggled with self-acceptance, often hiding his face and feeling unworthy.

However, a turning point came when he joined a school cricket team. The sport allowed him to connect with peers over shared interests, shifting the focus from his appearance to his abilities. Cricket became a source of confidence, helping him redefine his identity.