Woman Who Was Named “The Most Beautiful Girl” Is All Grown Up Now—but Her New Look Sparks Debate
From being called “the most beautiful girl in the world” at the age of six to walking the runways of Paris Fashion Week, Thylane Blondeau has lived her life in the spotlight. Now 24, the French model, actress, and entrepreneur is sparking renewed attention, not just for her professional achievements, but also for her striking appearance.
A photo, showing her striking blue eyes and angelic features, rocketed to fame.
She was just six years old, but the fashion industry—and the internet—couldn’t stop talking. Thylane’s fame was as much a blessing as it was a burden.
By 10, she had become the youngest model to ever appear in Vogue Paris. The shoot, however, was not without controversy. Critics argued it was too mature for someone so young, highlighting the dangers.
Her mother, Véronika Loubry, defended her fiercely, reportedly joking that the only thing that shocked her about the photos was the necklace that she was wearing, which was worth 3 million Euros at the time.
Fast forward to 2025, and Thylane Blondeau is no longer the child the world remembers.
Now a grown woman, she is redefining her image and career. She has modeled for prestigious brands like Dolce & Gabbana, L’Oréal, and Jean Paul Gaultier—the same designer who discovered her.
But it’s not just the modeling gigs that define her. In recent years, Thylane has ventured into entrepreneurship. In 2018, she launched her own fashion brand, Heaven May, a name inspired by her younger brother. The brand included a range of casual and contemporary streetwear, reflecting her personal aesthetic and vision.
In 2025, Thylane expanded her entrepreneurial pursuits by launching her own beauty brand, ENALYHT—a creative inversion of her first name. On the official website, Thylane shared the inspiration behind the brand: “My passion for hair care began at the age of 16, when I discovered the world of modeling. I made myself a promise: if I could regain healthy, strong, natural hair, I would create my own range. A range that is respectful, effective, and authentic.”
As Thylane matured, public reactions to her evolving appearance have been mixed.
While many admire her transformation, others express nostalgia for her childhood image. Social media platforms are rife with comments ranging from praise to criticism.
One admirer wrote, “You’re a cutie ❤️,” while another commented, “She is so naturally beautiful.” Expressions of awe, such as, “You have such an attractive body, and you look really hot and beautiful! Keep shining, Thylane!” further showcased the public’s appreciation for her timeless allure.
However, some netizens reminisced about her childhood beauty, “Thylane, why didn’t you keep blond hair when you became a model 🤩 ?!” Other commentators added, “Enough with the lips already” and “What would she look like without silicone?”
The title that once made her famous continues to follow her.
While many admire the way she has handled her fame, others use it as a benchmark—comparing every change, every wrinkle, every style evolution to that viral image from years ago.
This phenomenon isn’t unique to Thylane, though. Despite this, Thylane continues to forge her own path—balancing the delicate lines between public expectations and personal freedom. In interviews, Thylane has addressed the attention surrounding her looks with grace.
She recognizes the impact of early fame and the immense pressure to maintain a flawless image. She said, “People are like, ’You know, you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,’ and you’re like, ’I’m not, I’m just playing with my iPad.’ Even today, people are like, ’You are the most beautiful girl,’ and I’m like, ’No, I’m still not, I’m just a human being, a teenager’.”
But Thylane isn't the only one who keeps fans buzzing.