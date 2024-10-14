Party of Three! Twins Born on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day Share Dad's Special Day

A New Jersey couple had a double reason to celebrate on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, as they welcomed their twin sons in different years. Eve and Billy Humphrey, of Merchantville, became the proud parents of Ezra and Ezekiel, who were born on Dec. 31, 2023 and Jan. 1, 2024, respectively.

Eve Humphrey, a biology professor, said she had gone to Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees, New Jersey, after a false alarm, but returned the next day when her water broke. She told her husband, who turned 36 on December 31, “Happy birthday. I think I have to go to the hospital.”

By Sunday night, she was in labor and delivered the first baby, Ezra, at 11:48 p.m. on Dec. 31. He weighed 6 pounds and was known as baby A. A Few minutes later, at 12:28 a.m. on Jan. 1, she gave birth to the second baby, Ezekiel, who weighed 4 pounds, 15 ounces and was known as baby B.

The twins, who are fraternal, not only have different birthdays, but also different birth years, one in 2023 and the other in 2024. Eve Humphrey said it was a “cool” experience to push out a baby while everyone was counting down and saying “Happy New Year.” “It was like they had a birthday party,” she said.

“I’m grateful everyone was healthy and things went pretty smoothly. So that’s the best thing you can ask for, especially because they’re a little bit early and everything, that they’re doing fine, and I’m fine,” the mother added.

The Humphreys said they are looking forward to bringing their twins home. They already have very different personalities and appearances. Ezra appears to be more calm, while Ezekiel is more energetic. “They’re doing really, really good. Eating well, all signs are looking good, so they’re definitely optimistic that we’re going to be able to go home today,” Billy Humphrey explained. “[I’m] looking forward to sharing birthdays together and celebrating together and everything that looks like,” Humphrey added.