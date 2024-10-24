"Wearing Her Mother’s Iconic Looks," Zahara Jolie Stuns People With Striking Transformation

As Zahara Jolie has grown older, she’s undergone a stunning transformation, stepping out of her childhood and embracing her own unique style. Now 19, she’s evolving into a confident, poised young woman, showing the world just how much she’s changed.

Zahara Jolie, the eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has been in the public eye since infancy. Jolie adopted Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005 when she was just seven months old. Jolie once shared that her son, Maddox, had a deep fascination with Africa as a child and frequently asked if he could have a sibling from one of the African countries. Jolie fulfilled his wish, bringing Zahara into their family.

Growing up with a mother like Angelina Jolie, known for her impeccable old Hollywood style, it's no surprise that Zahara Jolie has inherited a flair for classic fashion. In September 2024, Zahara attended the Maria screening at the 62nd New York Film Festival with her family, wearing a stunning full-length white satin gown featuring a deep-V neckline. The look was strikingly reminiscent of the Marc Bower dress Angelina wore to the 76th Annual Academy Awards. Both gowns evoke the timeless Hollywood glamour made iconic by Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch.

With her hair gracefully styled to one side and wearing a single pearl on a simple strand, the 19-year-old Zahara looked absolutely radiant, exuding both poise and beauty. However, given her young age, her striking transformation is only in its early stages. There's plenty of growth and development ahead, and it will be exciting to watch her continue to evolve. Fans noted, "Zahara looks like she's dressing up from mom's closet again. I love it." and "Love seeing her wearing her mother's iconic looks."

