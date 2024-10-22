"She Looks Completely Different," Angelina Jolie Looks Different in Latest Appearance, Fans Are Puzzled

Angelina Jolie stole the spotlight this Friday at the premiere of her film Maria. The 49-year-old actress stunned in a sleek all-black outfit, paired with newly blonde hair. Her appearance quickly sparked a buzz.

Thomas Krych/Invision/East News

Jolie attended the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall in London to promote her latest movie, Maria, which follows the life story of the famous opera singer, Maria Callas. The Hollywood icon made a bold fashion statement on the red carpet, stepping out in a tailored Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. Angelina paired the sleek menswear look with a plunging blouse and elevated her stature with black heeled boots.

AA/ABACA/Abaca/East News

The Oscar-winning actress let her blonde hair cascade over her shoulders, perfectly complementing her look with gold drop earrings. She enhanced her natural beauty with a subtle makeup palette, keeping the focus on her effortlessly elegant style.

Fans of the actress showered her with sweet words and praised her iconic beauty, as one person noted, ’’Still the most beautiful woman in the world.’’ Another added, ’’She looks amazing. Incredible for her age.’’

Despite her undeniable beauty, Angelina’s new hair color didn’t win over everyone, sparking mixed reactions and drawing plenty of comments from fans. One person remarked, ’’She looks ill. Maybe it’s that blonde hair. I don’t care for it.’’ Another added, ’’Blonde doesn’t suit her, but she’s still gorgeous.’’ A third chimed in, ’’The blond hair washes her out...’’

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News

Many others believed that the Maleficent actress doesn’t really look like her former self. An observer shared, ’’Has anyone else noticed how this is not Angelina Jolie? She looks completely different to the original,’’ while someone else asked, ’’What has she done to her face?’’

