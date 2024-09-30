“What Did She Do to Her Face?” Selena Gomez Sparks Heated Buzz in Recent Appearance

Selena Gomez stole the spotlight at the 2024 Emmys. The 32-year-old actress turned heads in a stunning, form-fitting black gown, causing a stir with her striking appearance.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

At 32, Gomez received a nomination for best lead actress in a comedy for her role in Only Murders in the Building. Although she didn’t take home the award—Jean Smart won for Hacks—Selena captured the hearts of many with compliments on her stunning appearance.

The singer and actress walked the red carpet alone in a black velvet Ralph Lauren dress featuring a halter neck adorned with silver sequins. She styled her signature sleek black hair down and opted for glamorous makeup that accentuated her eyes.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News , FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News

After the photos were posted online, fans swiftly flooded her with sweet remarks, with one user commenting, ’’Selena looks beautiful!’’ and another simply adding, ’’She’s adorable!!’’

A third noted, ’’She’s been through so much mental and physical ailments. Love seeing her finally happy.’’

Others deemed that the beauty looked different in this recent appearance, as one commentator wondered, ’’What did she do to her face?’’ Another asked, ’’Did Selena Gomez get work done on her face or just gain weight? She looks different.’’



There’s no denying Selena’s brilliance—she exudes radiance, confidence, and positivity in every appearance. At last year’s Emmys, she also created a major buzz. Take a look at the stunning photos here.