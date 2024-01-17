Selena Gomez Stuns in a Sheer Dress at the Emmy’s While Her Body Changes Have People Talking

Selena Gomez attended the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards accompanied by her boyfriend Benny Blanco as her date. Despite arriving at the venue together, the 31-year-old singer chose to walk the red carpet solo. And while she stunned in her glamorous dress, some people online couldn’t help but wonder about a specific detail.

Floral glamor.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

The star captivated everyone at the event in a striking ensemble. She donned a sheer, sequined illusion gown by Oscar de la Renta, adorned with intricate black floral detailing throughout. The design featured an impressive 450,000 sequins, meticulously arranged to reveal a hint of skin. Completing her sizzling ensemble, Selena added a touch of glamour with a Tiffany & Co. necklace.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

Her 35-year-old boyfriend, record producer and actor Benny Blanco, exuded style in a dapper outfit, featuring a long navy coat layered over a black silk button-up shirt and paired with gray slacks. During their stroll together, there was a tender moment when Selena placed her hand affectionately on her boyfriend’s shoulder.

She was radiant.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News , Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Recently, an insider informed People that Gomez is “super happy and present” in the midst of her romance with Blanco. The source noted, “She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment. Maybe that’s Benny or maybe that’s just where she’s at personally and professionally.”

All eyes are on Selena, always.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News , FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News

As the photos from the event were posted on media platforms, fans quickly praised the star’s stunning appearance and showered her with compliments, saying she “is stunning” and “looks amazing.” Another admirer noted, “Love her; she looks awesome and happy. Good for her.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

As they witnessed her radiant presence on the red carpet, some people online speculated that she might be “pregnant”. Despite the star not hinting at all about a pregnancy, some assumed that her rounder and fuller silhouette might be the cause. As someone noted, “She’s about 4 sizes up”. However, one fan promptly responded, explaining, “It’s her condition and medication that make her fuller.”

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News

In fact, the singer of “Lose You To Love Me” found her body becoming the focus during last year’s Golden Globes, with some online commenters remarking that she had gained some weight. Gomez responded to them in a clever way, stating, “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays.”

B4859 / Avalon/Photoshot/East News , B4859 / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

Speaking of the Golden Globes, the star’s appearance this year has left people stunned, as she adorned herself in a dazzling ruby-red satin dress that perfectly showcased her gorgeous figure. While many were quick to praise her choice, some didn’t fully agree with it, as she was labeled “Worst Dressed.” Check out her dress here and let us know what you think about it.