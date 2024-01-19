We Ranked the Hottest Stars At the 2024 Golden Globes’ Red Carpet

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards witnessed a display of glamour and elegance as top celebrities graced the red carpet. The event, which is a celebration of the stellar achievements in cinema, had A-listers radiating confidence and captivating the audience with their impeccable fashion sense.

15. Kate Beckinsale

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

14. Jennifer Lawrence

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

13. Heidi Klum

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

12. Brie Larson

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

11. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

10. Leah Talabi

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

9. Rachel Brosnahan

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

8. Dua Lipa

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

7. Selena Gomez

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

6. Emma Stone

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

5. Taylor Swift

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

4. Julia Garner

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

3. Margot Robbie

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

2. Florence Pugh

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

1. Julia Schlaepfer

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

The celebrities at the Golden Globe represented one of the best movies of 2023. We think it’s a perfect time to rewatch some of those masterpieces and if you dare where to start, check out our movie list here.

