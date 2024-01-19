We Ranked the Hottest Stars At the 2024 Golden Globes’ Red Carpet

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards witnessed a display of glamour and elegance as top celebrities graced the red carpet. The event, which is a celebration of the stellar achievements in cinema, had A-listers radiating confidence and captivating the audience with their impeccable fashion sense.
15. Kate Beckinsale
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News
14. Jennifer Lawrence
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
13. Heidi Klum
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
12. Brie Larson
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
11. Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News
10. Leah Talabi
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
9. Rachel Brosnahan
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
8. Dua Lipa
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
7. Selena Gomez
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News
6. Emma Stone
Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News
5. Taylor Swift
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
4. Julia Garner
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News
3. Margot Robbie
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
2. Florence Pugh
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
1. Julia Schlaepfer
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News
