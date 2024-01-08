Stunning Selena Gomez Experiences a Malfunction at the 2024 Golden Globes as She’s Labeled “Worst Dressed”

Selena Gomez gracefully commands attention whenever she makes a red carpet appearance. At this year’s Golden Globes, the star embraced a bold and ruby-red ensemble, sparking diverse opinions. Despite a minor wardrobe hiccup, Gomez not only looked sensational, but also earned our admiration for seamlessly overcoming the glitch with the poise of a true queen.



She was a vision in red.

@broadimage/Broad Image/East News

The 31-year-old graced the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet in a striking red Giorgio Armani dress with black accents. Complemented by coordinated red heels, the asymmetrical design showcased cutouts and black floral embellishments. Gomez adorned the look with glamorous diamond bracelets and statement earrings, perfectly highlighted by a chic top-knot hairstyle.

Her dress divided the Internet.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

The beloved star, nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television show, exuded confidence and radiance at the event. Despite her nomination, her ’’enormously puffy’’ gown garnered criticism, landing her on the ’’Worst Dressed’’ list according to some opinions. Online commentary suggested that the outfit might not be the most flattering choice for her. One person remarked, ’’Feel like the dress is cutting into her underarms. Not a great cut for a well-endowed woman.’’ Another commented, ’’This dress is very Project Runway, and not in a good way.’’

@broadimage/Broad Image/East News , @broadimage/Broad Image/East News

However, numerous fans promptly praised the icon and lauded her appearance. One person remarked, “Selena Gomez truly understands the art of elegance, balancing classic Hollywood glamour with a modern twist at the Golden Globes.” Another admirer observed, “She’s glowing and looks happy.”

A small wardrobe malfunction

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News , @broadimage/Broad Image/East News

As she posed for the multitude of cameras on the red carpet of the glamorous event, Selena experienced a Marilyn Monroe moment when her red ensemble lifted, revealing a significant glimpse of her leg. She handled the moment like the pro that she is, skillfully managing the situation and ensuring her dress stayed in place to avert a potential fashion mishap.

We can’t get enough of Selena’s red carpet looks and how she radiates beauty and body positivity. Even at the last Golden Globes, the pop sensation faced body-shaming for her appearance, and she handled the situation with such grace that it left us admiring her even more.