20 Most Beautiful Women of All Time, Ranked by Ordinary People

Beauty is subjective and influenced by various factors. Not every person deemed attractive today was considered beautiful in the past. Nevertheless, people want to acknowledge and commend beautiful women worldwide, creating rankings similar to this one to celebrate these individuals.

20. Diane Lane

Ranked at number 20, Diane gained recognition in 1979 by gracing the cover of a prominent fashion magazine as one of the youngest talents in Hollywood. Her presence in the list of the 99 most desirable women in 2005, 2006, and 2007 further solidified her appeal. Over her career, she has garnered numerous awards and honors, marking her contributions to the entertainment industry.

19. Natalie Wood

Natalie Wood embarked on her acting journey during her childhood. Her teenage years saw her receive Academy Award nominations, and by the 1970s, she had secured a position as one of the most captivating actresses in the industry. Regarded as one of the greatest stars of all time, her legacy remains influential in the realm of entertainment.

18. Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour holds the 18th place in this ranking and is recognized for portraying strong, rebellious, and passionate female characters. During the 1980s and 1990s, she starred in numerous series, notably featuring in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, a role that earned her the Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Actress in 1996.

17. Halle Berry

Halle Berry was a contestant in various beauty pageants, including being a finalist in Miss World in 1986. Despite her involvement in acting since the 1980s, her global recognition soared in the 2000s. Her portrayal of Storm in the X-Men series contributed to her rise to fame, and she earned the Best Actress Oscar in 2001 for her role in Monster’s Ball.

16. Kate Beckinsale

Kate holds the 16th position in the ranking. Apart from her acting career, she has also worked as a model, frequently appearing in fashion advertisements. She is recognized for her talent and has also been acknowledged as one of the most beautiful and alluring stars by numerous fashion magazines.

15. Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor holds the 15th position in this ranking, remaining a significant figure in many fans’ lives. Recognized as one of the most prominent stars of classic cinema, she was hailed in the 1990s as the foremost female legend in Hollywood. Taylor was among the earliest celebrities whose personal life garnered widespread public interest.

14. Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman has graced the lists of numerous fashion magazines, showcasing her multifaceted talent. Beyond her acting prowess, she’s proficient in ballet and jazz dancing, demonstrating versatility across various domains. Her diverse skills and accomplishments undoubtedly affirm her deserving place in this ranking.

13. Jaclyn Smith

Jaclyn Smith gained fame as one of the original stars of Charlie’s Angels in the seventies. Her entertainment career kicked off with modeling and featuring in numerous television commercials. Similar to her recognition in this ranking, various fashion magazines also regarded her as one of the most stunning celebrities of her era.

12. Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer graced the cover of a fashion magazine at the age of 41 and remains among the world’s most beautiful celebrities. In the 1990s, she was recognized as Hollywood’s highest-paid and most attractive actress. Critics praised her ability to showcase her acting prowess, transcending beyond her physical appearance.

11. Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley aspired to be a dancer and pursued studies in dance and theater before venturing into film and television. Recognized for her beauty, she earned acclaim as both intriguing and attractive, featured in various magazines. Repeatedly listed among the most attractive individuals globally, her allure resonated across multiple rankings.

10. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba secures the tenth position, a testament to her standing as one of the most attractive celebrities globally. However, she earnestly wishes to be acknowledged for her acting prowess. Consequently, she approaches new projects judiciously, prioritizing roles that showcase her talent and abilities in the field of acting.

9. Salma Hayek

During the initial phase of her career, Salma Hayek gained recognition for portraying roles that accentuated her inherent beauty. Fashion magazines and the media, in general, repeatedly hailed her as the most beautiful celebrity in Hollywood on multiple occasions.

8. Sophia Loren

Sophia Loren, an iconic figure from Hollywood’s Golden Age, stands tall among the greatest female stars of classic cinema. Her illustrious career is adorned with multiple prestigious awards, encompassing Golden Globes, BAFTA, and Oscars, solidifying her status as a distinguished and celebrated actress.

7. Catherine Zeta-Jones

Securing the 7th position is Catherine Zeta-Jones, acclaimed as both a remarkable actress and a recipient of numerous accolades in her career. Her popularity soared in 1998, ranking among the most searched celebrities on the Internet. Furthermore, in 2005, she was recognized as one of the most beloved and sought-after stars.

6. Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron’s beauty and influence secure her a notable place on this list recognized as one of the most influential celebrities worldwide in 2016. Despite her teenage aspirations of becoming a dancer, she transitioned to modeling at 16 before delving into the world of film in 1995. Her journey from modeling to acting has been a remarkable evolution in her career.

5. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson secures the fifth position as one of the most beautiful women. Notably, in 2021, she earned recognition as one of the most influential celebrities globally. Additionally, her exceptional success was evident between 2018 and 2019, when she was the highest-paid celebrity in the film industry.

4. Raquel Welch

This iconic actress was acclaimed as a sex symbol during the ’60s and received a prestigious Golden Globe award in 1974. Beyond her illustrious acting career in films, she’s also ventured into advertising modeling and television hosting, showcasing her versatility in the entertainment industry.

3. Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe, an icon of beauty and sensuality during the fifties, is securing the third spot. Her influence was so profound that her visage became a quintessential pop culture symbol in the sixties. Honoring her enduring legacy, she was recognized in 1999 as one of the greatest legends from Hollywood’s Golden Age.

2. Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly, known for her elegance and talent, is significant in Hollywood history. Her captivating performances in various films earned her recognition, including winning an Academy Award in the 1950s. Beyond her acting career, Grace Kelly’s poise and grace made her an enduring icon of classic Hollywood cinema.

1. Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn, often regarded as an icon of Hollywood’s golden era, claims the top position in this ranking. Not only celebrated for her acting prowess but also renowned as a fashion icon, she left an indelible mark with her unique beauty and undeniable talent. Her influence and timeless elegance persist as her life continues to inspire numerous books, documentaries, and tributes celebrating her enduring legacy.