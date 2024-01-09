We Ranked 15 Golden Globe 2024 Outfits From Classy to Hottest

At the 2024 Golden Globe, top celebrities radiated glamour and elegance, celebrating a stellar year in cinema . Showcasing diverse styles from classic sophistication to bold statements, they dazzled on the red carpet, leaving us in awe of their fashion prowess.

1. Julia Schlaepfer

2. Julia Garner

3. Florence Pugh

4. Leah Talabi

5. Selena Gomez

6. Emma Stone

7. Kate Beckinsale

8. Aria Mia Loberti

9. Sarah Snook

10. Margot Robbie

11. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

12. Taylor Swift

13. Rosamund Pike

14. Helen Mirren

15. Heidi Klum

The celebrities at the Golden Globe represented one of the best movies of 2023. We think it’s a perfect time to rewatch some of those masterpieces and if you dare where to start, check out our movie list here.