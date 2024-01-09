We Ranked 15 Golden Globe 2024 Outfits From Classy to Hottest

16 hours ago

At the 2024 Golden Globe, top celebrities radiated glamour and elegance, celebrating a stellar year in cinema. Showcasing diverse styles from classic sophistication to bold statements, they dazzled on the red carpet, leaving us in awe of their fashion prowess.

1. Julia Schlaepfer

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

2. Julia Garner

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

3. Florence Pugh

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

4. Leah Talabi

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

5. Selena Gomez

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

6. Emma Stone

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

7. Kate Beckinsale

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

8. Aria Mia Loberti

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

9. Sarah Snook

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

10. Margot Robbie

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

11. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

12. Taylor Swift

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

13. Rosamund Pike

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

14. Helen Mirren

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

15. Heidi Klum

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

The celebrities at the Golden Globe represented one of the best movies of 2023. We think it’s a perfect time to rewatch some of those masterpieces and if you dare where to start, check out our movie list here.

Preview photo credit Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News, Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

