We Ranked 15 Golden Globe 2024 Outfits From Classy to Hottest

At the 2024 Golden Globe, top celebrities radiated glamour and elegance, celebrating a stellar year in cinema. Showcasing diverse styles from classic sophistication to bold statements, they dazzled on the red carpet, leaving us in awe of their fashion prowess.
1. Julia Schlaepfer
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News
2. Julia Garner
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News
3. Florence Pugh
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
4. Leah Talabi
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
5. Selena Gomez
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News
6. Emma Stone
Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News
7. Kate Beckinsale
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News
8. Aria Mia Loberti
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
9. Sarah Snook
Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News
10. Margot Robbie
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
11. Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News
12. Taylor Swift
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
13. Rosamund Pike
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
14. Helen Mirren
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News
15. Heidi Klum
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
The celebrities at the Golden Globe represented one of the best movies of 2023. We think it’s a perfect time to rewatch some of those masterpieces and if you dare where to start, check out our movie list here.
