I Didn’t Answer a 2 A.M. Emergency Text—Now HR Is Demanding My Work Laptop Back

Here is what Anna told us.
Hey Bright Side,
I finally hit my breaking point last night. My boss, a man I wholeheartedly hate for his constant ego trips, sent me a work-related text at 2 AM. My phone was on silent because, you know, I was sleeping like a normal human being.
When I walked into the office this morning, he didn’t even say hello. He just screamed, “If I hadn’t dragged your career out of the streets, you’d be nothing now! Say bye to your career!”
It was such a blatant lie. I’ve worked my tail off for years, earned my certifications, and hit every target on my own merit. He hasn’t “dragged” me anywhere except into a state of constant burnout. I didn’t even raise my voice.
“I just looked at him, turned around, and walked straight to HR to resign.”
They demanded my laptop immediately, claiming it was company property and they needed to “audit” my recent files. I felt a surge of adrenaline as I cleared my personal tabs and wiped my browser history. I handed the device over, but not before I taped a sticky note right onto the screen.
It said: “Well, my career was never in the streets—it was in my hands. Since you think you’re the one who ’made’ me, I’m sure you won’t have any trouble finishing my Q1 projects by yourself. Good luck finding the passwords.”
“I walked out without looking back.”
My phone has been blowing up with “emergency” calls from him for the last three hours because he realized I’m the only one who knows how to access our primary client database. It turns out, without the person he “dragged from the streets,” he’s actually the one who has nothing.
So, Bright Side, I feel lighter than I have in years, but I’m curious if I should have played it cooler.
Best,
Anna
shame. why did u put your phone on silent mode, may I ask? If you want to stay employed, sometimes u gotta work a bit more and THATS OKAY.
Why don't you also put "trap" in that project so your boss will self destruct latter and have lost hundreds of thousand bucks. (It happen at office across my building, one IT leader project don't want to give credit of his work to his boss get fired. But he put hidden animated picture of mating dog with his boss head at that software he develop, (it activated when the final program get integrated with client database few month later, the shame almost cause his boss goes suicide) When you have revenge, make sure you give full course instead just appetizer. Because passwords eventually can be cracked, even easily based on software you use to protect it.