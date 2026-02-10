I Didn’t Answer a 2 A.M. Emergency Text—Now HR Is Demanding My Work Laptop Back

Hey Bright Side,

I finally hit my breaking point last night. My boss, a man I wholeheartedly hate for his constant ego trips, sent me a work-related text at 2 AM. My phone was on silent because, you know, I was sleeping like a normal human being.

When I walked into the office this morning, he didn’t even say hello. He just screamed, “If I hadn’t dragged your career out of the streets, you’d be nothing now! Say bye to your career!”