My Neighbor Disrespected My Privacy—My Revenge Was Sweet

A bit later, we heard them again, so I went to check, and I caught her taking pics anyway. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, but I didn’t want to ruin the vibe, so I returned to the party and started planning my next move.



On Tuesday evening, she came by excited. She told me that she had 3 potential buyers. I smiled coldly. She had no idea that I had left a detailed one-star review on Zillow, Google, and her brokerage page explaining that she used my private property for commercial gain, and she didn’t have my permission.



I included timestamps and screenshots of the text exchange between us, where I refused to let her use my party as her background. Within days, she lost those 3 potential clients because they found my reviews.



Her broker put her on probation, and she had to take unpaid ethics training. That night, she came to my door in tears and explained that she was 2 months behind on her mortgage. The $12,000 commission she lost from the house sale was supposed to put her back on track.