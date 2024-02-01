I Don’t Want to Be a Bridesmaid on My Sister’s Wedding and Now My Whole Family Is Against Me

Weddings often stand as joyous occasions, symbolizing the union of two souls in love. However, for some individuals, the prospect of being a bridesmaid can turn this celebration into a tangled web of conflicting emotions. In the following narrative, we delve into the story of one such individual who, despite her sister’s expectations, finds herself grappling with the internal struggle of not wanting to be a bridesmaid. Her family’s reaction made everything even worse.

She shared her story.

I have an older sister, Claire, who is getting married next year. Claire asked me to be one of her seven bridesmaids. I felt honored at first, but the more I think about it, the more I don’t want to do it. Claire has always been really demanding and high-maintenance. And now she is even more extreme when it comes to her wedding. I know being part of her wedding party will mean a lot of stress and drama. She critiques every detail about our dresses, hair, makeup, etc., and makes unreasonable demands.

When I tried to gently tell Claire I didn’t feel comfortable being a bridesmaid, she completely lost it on me. She called me selfish and accused me of trying to ruin the most important day of her life. Now the whole family is pressuring me to give in and be part of her wedding party.

I offered to attend the wedding as a regular guest, but Claire said if I’m not a bridesmaid, then I shouldn’t bother coming at all. Am I being unreasonable here? I don’t want to cause family drama, but I really think being a bridesmaid will be miserable with how Claire is acting. Am I wrong?

People came to her defense.

“Not wrong, and she just proved why you shouldn’t be in her wedding.” SnooWords4839 / Reddit

“It’s important to set boundaries. I’d just be open about it: ’This looks like it’s going to be unpleasant, and I don’t want to be part of it. I’d still like to be at your wedding, but if you’d rather I wasn’t, that’s your decision.’” thedishonestyfish / Reddit

“In front of the other bridesmaids and maid of honor, tell her ’Claire, you’ve constantly been rude, critical, demanding, and insulting to me. When I said I wasn’t comfortable with how I was being treated, you told me you believed my aim was to somehow straight up wreck your wedding, for reasons that I don’t understand.

So here I am, I refuse to be part of the bridal party anymore. I’m not going to tolerate any more disrespect. If that means I’m no longer welcome at the wedding, I’ll live with that if that’s your wish. But leave me out of the ceremony because I’m tired, and I’m not doing this anymore. Goodbye, Claire.’ Then mic-drop and walk out of the room.” W_O_M_B_A_T / Reddit

“You are not wrong at all. If people ask, just say that you just don’t feel competent enough to be the bridesmaid your sister wants everyone to be. So if you could just do a reading or something like that to be part of her big day, you would really appreciate it.” youareinmybubble / Reddit

“Get out now. It’s only going to get worse. If she doesn’t want you there, send her a gift and plan a lovely trip for that day.” Maleficent-Ear3571 / Reddit

“You’re not wrong, but if you want to keep the peace in your family and maintain your relationship with your sister at all, then you should just be a bridesmaid. What you instead can do is ignore all the requests you get for the role. Just come up with excuses all the time, and if she insists, then you can say that you’ll try to come. Of course, you won’t, but you can pretend you did.” Antique-diva / Reddit

“The way she’s treating you right now shows that you have clearly made the correct choice. She’s thinking of everybody else as accessories to her and doesn’t care about how you feel or what you have requested. And it’ll get way worse. Good for you for standing up for yourself, and I don’t understand why her feelings are more important than your feelings to the rest of your family.” LevityYogaGirl / Reddit

“You sound like you love your family and want things to stay calm and friendly. I understand that. I think you can communicate your boundaries and find a compromise that works. But please remember: you’re not obligated to play nice with people you don’t like, no matter how much blood you share.” useless_99 / Reddit

“The way she’s acting, the poor groom. Marriage probably won’t last long anyway. Tell her you will be a bridesmaid at her next 2 weddings.” fish0814 / Reddit