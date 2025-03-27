He Tried to Steal My Seat—I Taught Him the Meaning of Instant Karma

I was travelling to Las Vegas to meet up with some friends. I pre-booked my seat with more legroom due to my disability, at an extra cost. With this airline, they charge extra for certain seats. I chose a window seat, which cost me an additional $45.

When I boarded, there was a surprise. There was a man in my seat. Another man sat in the aisle seat, while the middle was empty. To be sure, I checked my seat number, and the man was sitting in my seat.

I politely asked him to move. I am fairly small, and both men were about 6 feet tall and over 200 lbs. When they opened their mouths, it definitely appeared like they were used to using their size to get their way. The man in the aisle immediately told me that the man at the window didn’t have to move, and I could sit in the middle.

That’s when he stood up, towering over me. The man in my seat didn’t move. His friend tried to physically intimidate me. But here is the thing...I worked in front line healthcare. I am used to men attempting to use their size and mouth to intimidate, and this behavior does not work with me. I’m petite, but big men don’t scare me.

He said, I shouldn’t make a scene about it. That really irritated me, but I didn’t raise my voice, and was very polite. I said I wasn’t making a scene, but was asking nicely for the seat I paid for.