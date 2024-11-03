10 Creepy Work Experiences People Still Can’t Fully Explain

Have you ever had a strange experience at work that left you feeling uneasy? Many people have stories from their jobs that go beyond the usual oddities—moments that are chilling, mysterious, and downright creepy. In this collection, we’re sharing ten real-life work stories that people can’t explain. From ghostly sightings to unexplained noises and eerie encounters, these tales will make you wonder what else might be lurking in the places we go every day.

  • I work for a power company. One night, a frantic woman approached me, saying, “The power is out, and I can’t find my son ever since he went down to the basement.” When I followed her and entered her house, she vanished.
    I started calling for help until a man showed up. As I explained, he gave me a cold stare and said, “20 years ago, a mother and her son died in this house.” I’m still shook to this day. © YouFulfillMyMemes / Reddit
  • I work at a public forest. One night, I received a report of a dead animal on the side of our trails. I hiked out to take a look and saw a giant pile of smooth red meat—no blood around, wrapped in a shirt, with coins scattered all around it.
    I immediately called our rangers to check it out, and one of them confirmed it was a... placenta. The weird part is that you have to check in at the front desk. So someone either snuck a placenta in or gave birth on our trails. We never got an answer on how or why it got there. © WhiteOwlz / Reddit
  • My brother worked overnight at a golf course. One night, he took me out for fun. As we drove up a fairway, a lady suddenly appeared in the headlights up on the hill. My brother swiftly steered left to avoid her.
    I locked eyes with her and noticed they glowed like a cat’s in the dark. Petrified, I asked, “What was that?!” He said, “Oh, she lives on the golf course and likes to terrorize the workers from time to time. I usually see her out here once a week.” © ArtshowSkittles / Reddit
  • Working on ships, I had a memorable night while sailing through Alaskan waters. A few buddies and I headed up to the roof at around 1 a.m. just to gaze at the Northern Lights. An hour or so in, there were six of us up there—nearly the entire crew.
    Suddenly, a big white spotlight shone down on us. We were near land, but the light was coming from above the water, high enough that it couldn’t be from a ship. It stayed on us for about 15–20 seconds, and when it turned off, we looked to see what it was—nothing; no sign of any aircraft or vessel.
    A few minutes later, the same light shone on us again, but this time from the other side of the vessel, over the mountains. Still, we couldn’t see what it was. All of us saw it, and none of us had ever seen an aircraft hovering above these waters, especially at 2 a.m. We never figured out what it was. That was one of the stranger things to happen out on the ocean. © chiefboldface / Reddit
  • I work as a one-to-one in a hospital (pretty much just watching to make sure the patient doesn’t rip out their tubes), and I was working nights, so it’s basically just a patient and myself in a dark room. One night, I was with a patient in a double room, but the other bed was empty. Though I couldn’t see the other bed because a curtain divided the beds for privacy.
    In the middle of the night, the nurse came in and asked if I needed anything because my call bell light was on. I told her that I never pressed the button, and it turned out it was the bell from the empty bed. The nurse just said, “Oh, that’s creepy,” and left. Needless to say, I was freaked out for the rest of the night. © cracken735 / Reddit
  • I work as a polar bear guard. I escort people across tundra and mountains, protecting them from polar bears. Once, I came across a snowman totem with reindeer antlers sticking out of its head. It was deformed, full of holes, and rather creepy. © Jalsavrah / Reddit
  • I used to be a supervisor for a janitorial company, and a couple of times a week, I had to go to a middle school to clean their hallway floors and gymnasium with a Zamboni-type vehicle that mopped and scrubbed the floor. When I was there, I had the whole school to myself. I usually finished quickly and would go to the library to read while eating my dinner.
    One morning after being there, I received a call from school security asking me to come in. When I got there, I saw a police car, too. Uh oh, I thought. They asked me a few questions, like, “Did you notice anything out of the ordinary or strange while you were here last night?” No, I hadn’t (I usually have my headphones in).
    Security then showed me camera footage of someone breaking into one of the classrooms while I was riding the Zamboni not far away. I was there for another two hours, and nothing was stolen. But the worst part was that they didn’t have footage of the person leaving; they didn’t exit the way they came in, and the police had to sweep the entire school. I never did find out what happened with that one. © TheDaveHimself / Reddit
  • When I was 15 years old, I was doing my 4am newspaper delivery round on bicycle. I was driving into the garden of this one subscriber, where I saw two guys with flashlights looking through the windows of the house. I was a bit in shock and just said ’Good morning guys’. They were just as much in shock, and an awkward silence followed.
    I tried to break the silence by asking if I could pass them to deliver the newspaper through the door. One of the guys said the person living in that house did something to his family, and they took it as an opportunity to get away in their car that was still running. When they were gone, I rang the doorbell at the house to tell them what happened, and they should keep an eye out. © Unknown Author / Reddit
  • I used to teach outdoor education, which was essentially summer camp during the school year. School groups would come up and spend a few days at camp, and on their last night, we’d always tell them a scary story around the campfire. It was the same story every time.
    We worked in pairs, so there were always two staff members for each school group—one to tell the story and the other to hide in the forest and make scary noises. So, I’m telling the story, and every few minutes, there’s a snap of a twig or rustling in the bushes. As usual, the kids start getting freaked out. It’s all in good fun.
    While I’m telling the story, I walk around the campfire, looking at all the kids’ faces, when I notice a familiar one—my partner, Eric. He’s sitting there, smiling at me, wondering why I’m staring at him. My heart has never raced so fast in my life.
    I sped through the rest of the story, and once the kids left, I pulled Eric aside and told him I thought he’d been in the woods making the noises. His eyes went wide, and he asked, “Are you telling me that wasn’t one of the staff members?” So, we both RAN back to the main road. © marinasdiamond / Reddit
  • One night, I was working alone when I noticed a guy in the building. He was wearing the same shirt that maintenance staff wear, but it was strange because it was really late at night on a Saturday. He was also wearing jeans, while the maintenance people always wear black pants.
    He kind of gave me the creeps, so I closed my office door and stayed there. I could hear the echo of him walking back and forth for a while. He tried the handle on my office door twice and attempted to open it with a keycard twice, too. It turns out he didn’t work there.
    He is the grown son of one of the workers and was wandering around the building trying to steal stuff, but his dad’s keycard wouldn’t open any offices because it’s a handyman card with limited access. He got caught on camera, and security checked to see whose card had tried to open the doors. The guy was fined for trespassing, and his dad got fired. © sleepytimeghee / Reddit

