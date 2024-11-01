“Victorian Postpartum Underwear?” Joaquin Phoenix’s Wife Creates an Online Buzz With Her Recent Outfit

Rooney Mara , 39, recently attended the glamorous Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in LA with her husband, Joaquin Phoenix, 49. The newlywed couple looked more in love than ever, sharing sweet moments for the cameras on the red carpet. However, fans quickly turned their attention to Mara’s ensemble, with many focusing on the details of her dress, sparking a mix of admiration and discussion across social media.

While fresh and contemporary, Rooney’s dress was actually a vintage Givenchy piece from the fall-winter 1996–97 haute couture collection. The empire-cut dress featured intricate floral embroidery along the chest and down the train, while its entirely sheer muslin fabric revealed what might be the outfit’s focal point: a pair of lace panties.

Rooney Mara has always charted her own course. Her otherworldly beauty, combined with her distinctive sense of style, enables her to achieve what seems impossible. Still, some critics on Instagram have voiced their opinions.

One fan bluntly commented, “The dress is a disaster.” While another wrote, “I’m sorry, but she looks like she’s wearing an adult nappy.” A third chimed in with sarcasm, “Why is she wearing granny pants over her nightwear?”

“Victorian postpartum underwear?” questioned a fourth, while another fan summed it up by saying, “Joaquin looks so handsome, debonair. Mara is beautiful, and her dress is beautiful. Sadly, the panties peeking through distract from all of the above.”