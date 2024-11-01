From Stunning to Spooky: Top Celebrity Halloween Looks of 2024
Every Halloween, celebrities bring their A-game, going all out with creativity, humor, and sometimes jaw-dropping transformations. This year was no exception, as Hollywood stars, musicians, and influencers took to Instagram to share their costume masterpieces. From nostalgic throwbacks and iconic movie recreations to fun fantasy ensembles, the costumes this year raised the bar once again.
So, grab some candy and settle in — we’ve ranked the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2024 that left fans in awe, inspired trends, and celebrated the holiday in unforgettable style. Which costume took the top spot? Let’s dive in!
12. Halle Berry as a Witch.
11. Anne Hathaway as Boo York City.
10. Paris Hilton as Britney Spears.
9. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco as Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter.
8. Ice Spice as Leeloo From The Fifth Element.
7. Sophie Turner as Trinity from The Matrix.
6. Christina Aguilera as Bram Stoker’s Dracula.
5. Chloe Bailey as Jessica Rabbit.
4. Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse as the Phantom of the Opera and Christine Daaé.
3. Lizzo as Edward SZAhands.
2. Heidi Klum as E.T.
1. Kim Kardashian as an albino alligator.
And it wasn’t just celebrities turning heads—ordinary people brought their Halloween A-game too! From creative DIY looks to stunning transformations, these Halloween enthusiasts proved that you don’t need a red carpet to rock a costume and capture the spotlight.