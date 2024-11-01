From Stunning to Spooky: Top Celebrity Halloween Looks of 2024

Every Halloween, celebrities bring their A-game, going all out with creativity, humor, and sometimes jaw-dropping transformations. This year was no exception, as Hollywood stars, musicians, and influencers took to Instagram to share their costume masterpieces. From nostalgic throwbacks and iconic movie recreations to fun fantasy ensembles, the costumes this year raised the bar once again.

So, grab some candy and settle in — we’ve ranked the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2024 that left fans in awe, inspired trends, and celebrated the holiday in unforgettable style. Which costume took the top spot? Let’s dive in!