Zendaya Rocks Cher’s Symbolic Gold Gown Leaving Fans Baffled Over an Important Detail

Zendaya is no stranger to stealing the spotlight on the red carpet, always impressing with her effortlessly chic style. This time, she honored Cher in the most stunning way by channeling the icon’s legendary 1972 Bob Mackie look. Her bold, barely-there outfit had fans buzzing—not just with admiration, but also with a lingering, and curious question.

Zendaya stunned in a barely-there gold gown.

In October 2024, Zendaya graced the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to honor the legendary Cher. She couldn’t have chosen a more fitting tribute, dazzling in a vintage golden naked dress by Bob Mackie. The stunning design, originally from 2001, was a nod to Cher’s iconic golden gown from 1972, also by Mackie. It was the perfect blend of glamour and nostalgia! As Zendaya came onstage to induct Cher, she only had good things to say about the iconic singer and fashion icon, “It’s impossible to measure the influence Cher has had, and continues to have, on every one of us... as you can see.” With a playful smile, she pointed out her tribute dress, sparking laughter and cheers from the audience.

It was a literal tribute to Cher and her iconic style.

Zendaya went on to share even more heartfelt compliments for Cher, who later took the stage to accept her induction. The iconic singer then treated the audience to a performance of her hit song, Believe, joined by Dua Lipa for some unforgettable moments.



Zendaya’s gown put a fresh twist on Cher’s iconic style. Unlike Cher’s beaded dress, Zendaya’s version featured a twisted halter-neck with an open bodice, golden straps crisscrossing her midsection, and a daringly low-slung waistline. A high center slit added even more drama to the look.

The stunning beige gown was sheer and adorned with intricate beads, crystals, and shimmering jewels, perfectly styled by Law Roach. Zendaya made her grand entrance on the red carpet wrapped in a white silk trench coat with dramatic lines and a touch of shimmer to complement the dress. Staying true to Cher’s original vibe, she wore her hair sleek and straight, paired with light, natural makeup. Law Roach later shared a video of Zendaya’s breathtaking red carpet walk, further capturing the magic of the moment. Fans were clearly in awe, writing comments like, “Someone pick me up off the floor” and “Incredible—my jaw dropped!”

One fan had a pertinent question!

That being said, one fan decided to look beyond the dazzling dress and asked a rather intriguing question. Noticing how the gown’s skirt dipped daringly low, the fan couldn’t help but express some genuine confusion, asking, “I honestly want to know what kind of undergarment you wear with this? 🤔 Interesting.” The responses ranged from the practical, like “pasties,” to the downright hilarious, with guesses like “Band-Aid!” One thing was clear, though—fans were completely in awe of Zendaya and the iconic legacy she was honoring with her look, as one commented, “Love this shout out to Cher, another stunning look from Zendaya.”

With Cher continuing to captivate the world and Zendaya solidifying her status as a Hollywood and red carpet sensation, fans are eagerly anticipating even more bold fashion moments from these two icons.