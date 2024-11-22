Leonardo DiCaprio Kisses “Dear Friend” Kate Winslet Onstage, but People Keep Commenting the Same Thing

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio make a fantastic onscreen couple, and such was their chemistry in Titanic that most of us still love to see them together. It also helps that they remain great friends, and also did another movie, Revolutionary Road, a decade after the immense success of Titanic. They recently reunited onstage for Winslet's upcoming movie, Lee, and their somewhat passionate embrace left the audience bemused. Scroll down to know more.

Leonardo DiCaprio is "awestruck" by Kate Winslet.

At a recent screening of Kate Winslet’s new film Lee, which premiered in September, Leonardo DiCaprio played emcee, and introduced the actress. He referred to her as "one of the great talents of my generation" in a brief but heartfelt introduction which had the audience enthralled. The Wolf of Wall Street star said, "Kate, my dear friend, your work in this film has been nothing short of transformative. I continue to be awestruck, I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent and your passion in every single project you create."

It's interesting to note that Winslet and DiCaprio both hit fame with Titanic in 1997, playing Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson, and have remained each other's ardent fans ever since. The depth of friendship was visible as the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star continued to rave, "Kate Winslet has dedicated herself to the film and to honoring Lee’s legacy for over the course of nine years. I remember her speaking about this to me personally. This has been a massive passion project for her, and it’s a journey that speaks to the depth of Kate’s passion and her dedication to telling stories that need to be remembered." As DiCaprio finished his speech to resounding applause, Winslet walked on stage, greeting him with a kiss and a tight hug, as she then said, "I can’t even look at Leo now or else I’ll cry."

Delighted fans concentrated on another detail.

Despite the 27 years since the release of Titanic, the fan craze of seeing them together remains as strong as ever, as one X user commented, "Mom and dad are together." Another thanked the X user who shared the video, writing, "OMG, thank you so much for sharing." Yet another fanned over the two, declaring them to be, "The best couple and friendship in the world of cinema." Clearly, the couple's onscreen romance lit enough fires in fans to remain an everlasting icon, and it seems the world is waiting for more of them, at least in movies. That said, fans were taken aback with how the two expressed their friendship.

Winslet and DiCaprio never dated in real life, and have remained staunch friends. So when Winslet walked on stage and shared a full-lipped kiss with her ex co-star, one X user wondered, "Just kissing him on the lips when she’s married is crazy." Not everyone shared this view, of course, as one fan wrote, "I think of them when people ask, can men and women really be friends? Of course, they can." The video was uploaded by journalist David Caspi, who shared it on his Instagram stories, and was quick picked up and reshared by plenty.

Plenty of other fans also showed their love and appreciation for the two stars, who have remained each other's fans since they first worked together. In fact, in 2023, Winslet expressed her admiration for DiCaprio, recalling that they "clicked immediately, right away." Winslet also said, about her co-star, "He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs. And he was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic. And I remember thinking, 'Oh, this is gonna be fun. We're definitely gonna get along.'

And we just really did. We just really did. Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm. And it's amazing to kind of look back and think about it all over again."