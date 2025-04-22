10+ Age Gap Celebrity Couples That Set Social Media on Fire

TV host and radio star Ryan Seacrest has been dating model and influencer Aubrey Paige Petcosky since 2021. With Seacrest being 48 and Petcosky 25, their 23-year age gap hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Though the couple hasn’t spoken out about the public reaction, they appear deeply supportive of one another. Their relationship, while sometimes controversial, remains a hot topic among fans and followers.



The couple separated in April 2024.

