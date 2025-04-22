10+ Age Gap Celebrity Couples That Set Social Media on Fire
Hollywood has long been a place where unconventional relationships flourish, and one of the most talked-about dynamics is couples with big age differences. While some people believe love transcends age, these partnerships often spark debate. Let’s take a closer look at several famous Hollywood couples whose notable age gaps have made headlines over the years.
1. Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston — 30 years.
The athlete and the Jurassic World Dominion star crossed paths in 2011. By July 2014, they were engaged, and on November 8 of that year, they tied the knot at Los Angeles' iconic Chateau Marmont hotel. It marked Livingston’s first marriage and Goldblum’s third, following previous marriages to Patricia Gaul and Geena Davis. The couple later welcomed two children together.
2. Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart — 22 years.
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart first met at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002 when Ford was 60 and Flockhart was 38. They dated for 7 and a half years before Ford proposed over Valentine’s Day weekend in 2009. The couple wed later that same year in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and are now the proud parents of an adopted son.
3. Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson — 23 years.
Back in 2009, Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson announced their engagement, despite their 23-year age gap. The two originally met while filming Nowhere Boy, with Sam in the director’s chair. Aaron addressed the age difference during a 2014 Men’s Health interview, saying, “She’s such a young, beautiful soul that you wouldn’t even know.”
4. Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan — 16 years.
One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton and The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan were introduced in 2009 by Morgan’s Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. They welcomed their son Gus in 2010 and daughter George Virginia in 2018. After ten years together, they surprised fans by marrying in an intimate ceremony in October 2019.
5. Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston — 39 years.
Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston are now enjoying a loving relationship. Preston had been Tyler’s personal assistant before they made things public in 2016. Fun fact: Preston also used to work for Victoria Beckham.
6. Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata — 31 years.
The actor met his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, in Japan, and they made their relationship public in January 2020. Nicolas Cage proposed to Shibata over a video call and sent her an engagement ring through FedEx. They got married in Las Vegas on February 16, 2021. In September 2022, they became parents to their daughter, August Francesca.
7. Ronnie Wood and Sally Humphreys — 31 years.
In 2012, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood married Sally Humphreys, who is 31 years younger than him. The couple had twin daughters just before Wood turned 69. About their age difference, Humphreys once commented, “I would prefer it if there wasn’t, but there is. But maybe I’m a bit older, and he’s a bit younger at heart.”
8. John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh — 23 years.
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh began dating in 2015 after working together on an episode of Law & Order: SVU. Stamos popped the question at McHugh’s favorite place—Disneyland. The couple welcomed their first child, Billy, in 2018. Stamos sweetly posted, “From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son.”
9. George Clooney and Amal Clooney — 17 years.
Beloved couple George and Amal Clooney also have a noticeable age gap. They met in 2013, and Clooney shared with The Hollywood Reporter, “I thought she was beautiful, and I thought she was funny and obviously smart.” He joked that Amal “probably thought I was old.” They married in 2014 and later welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella.
10. Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross — 35 years.
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have been together since 2014 and share one child. The couple has drawn criticism due to their large age difference.
Still, Gibson addressed this in an interview, saying, “Regarding age and relationships, it’s just a number. She is an adult and we dig each other. It might cause a problem and one has trepidation about these things, but it’s working out great. She is a really special person.”
11. Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Petcosky — 23 years.
TV host and radio star Ryan Seacrest has been dating model and influencer Aubrey Paige Petcosky since 2021. With Seacrest being 48 and Petcosky 25, their 23-year age gap hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Though the couple hasn’t spoken out about the public reaction, they appear deeply supportive of one another. Their relationship, while sometimes controversial, remains a hot topic among fans and followers.
The couple separated in April 2024.
12. Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form — 17 years.
Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario has been romantically linked to producer Andrew Form since 2021. Their age gap—she’s 35 and he’s 52—has sparked curiosity among fans.
Though relationships with big age gaps present their own challenges, they also offer a chance for unique connection and growth. With commitment, respect, and shared values, many of these couples prove that love can thrive at any age.
Relationships with significant age differences may come with their own set of challenges, but they can also bring valuable chances for growth, connection, and mutual learning. What helps these partnerships flourish? While it’s not always simple, certain elements can play a big role in making them work.