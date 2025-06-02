10 Genius Home Tricks to Save Time and Money
Unusual lifehacks stem from familiar things that suddenly turn out to be more useful than they seem. These little things reveal the hidden possibilities of familiar objects, save time, effort and even nerves. They won’t solve all your problems, but they will help you live a little more comfortably.
Cleaning balls are more convenient to attach under the rim.
Many people hang the cleaning balls directly on the rim, but this is not always convenient. Try another option — hide the unit under the rim.
Lemon against streaks on the glass
Get rid of streaks on the glass with a simple trick from a cleaning expert. Cut a lemon in half, dip it in baking soda and wipe the surface — the acid and baking soda create a foam that easily removes dirt.
The compartment under the oven will keep your food warm.
Many ovens have a small compartment underneath. It is most often used to store pans, pots and other cooking utensils. However, it can also be used to keep food warm after cooking in the oven.
Coffee grounds for fridge odors
A regular glass will help with thick skin.
Avocados, mangoes and kiwis are difficult to peel because of their thick skin. Instead of fiddling with a knife or scraping out the pulp with a spoon, try this simple glass trick. Simply cut the fruit in half and press the edge of the glass against the spot between the flesh and skin.
While reheating pizza in the microwave, place a glass with a small amount of water in it.
When there are a few slices of pizza left over from yesterday, isn’t that happiness? However, if you reheat the leftovers in the microwave, the pizza dries out and becomes tasteless. Next time, try putting a glass of water in the oven along with your pizza or pie. Bon appétit!
You don’t have to peel the stickers off the fruit.
Hairspray for a creaking door
Unexpectedly, hairspray can eliminate annoying door creaks in a couple of seconds. Simply spray it on the hinge and open and close the door a few times — the polymers in the hairspray will create a temporary protective film. It’s an emergency solution, but it really works!
A garlic press peels garlic from husks.
Crushing garlic is even easier and faster than we thought. You don’t need to peel the cloves, just put them in the garlic press as they are, and voilà! The husks stay inside, and the pulp comes out.
Salt is great for drying out soaked shoes.
If your shoes are soaked, and you don’t have newspapers or electric shoe dryers at home, ordinary salt can help. Pour a handful of salt onto a piece of paper. Wrap it carefully so that nothing spills out. Place the “salt envelope” in the shoe and leave it for a few hours. Done!
