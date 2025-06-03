I Gave My Unemployed Stepson Two Weeks to Move Out—My Wife Is Heartbroken

“Hello Bright Side,

My stepson is 26. He’s been living with us for 10 months now. Frankly, he wasn’t showing much initiative in finding a job or helping around the house, and I believed it was high time he started taking responsibility for himself. It wasn’t a decision I made lightly; I just felt something needed to change, for his own development and for the harmony in our home.

So, one evening, I sat him down and said, ‘You’ve got two weeks. Either find a job, or find a new place to stay.’ My hope was that a firm deadline would be the push he needed, a nudge rather than an outright rejection.”