I Refuse to Cook Vegan Meals for My Stepson, I’m Not His Personal Chef
We received a letter from Ana.
My stepson, Dylan, 16, demanded I cook vegan meals just for him. I told him, “We eat meat in this house. Cook for yourself if you want vegan!” My husband gave me a sharp look but stayed silent.
At 3 a.m., I was jolted awake by panicked screams from Dylan’s room. My heart was racing as I ran in. Dylan was on the floor, frantically trying to make a “vegan meal” out of random things he’d taken from the fridge. Flour was spilled everywhere, jars were open, and the smell from the kitchen had taken over his room. He was frustrated, crying, and muttering, “I just wanted one meal... just one!”
At first, I didn’t say a word. I just helped him clean up and calmly reminded him, “This isn’t my job. You can eat vegan, but you have to cook for yourself.” Slowly, he calmed down, realizing the fight wasn’t worth it.
The next day, we sat down together and planned a few meals that worked for both of us. We’re still figuring it out, but Dylan seems less demanding. Even my husband admitted that a few of the vegan dishes turned out surprisingly good!
I’m still working on balancing firm house rules with understanding his needs, but at least the 3 a.m. screaming is behind us.
Do you think I handled this okay? Any advice would be really appreciated.
Best wishes,
— Ana
Hi Ana, thank you for your honest letter. From the way you described it, we can tell how stressful that 3 a.m. moment must have been. Still, you kept your cool and managed to balance firm house rules with compassion. We know it is not easy when raising teens, let alone in step-parenting.
Saying, “You can eat vegan, but you have to cook for yourself,” was fair, and helping him clean up afterward showed you weren’t shutting him out.
We think you did the right thing. Drawing the line around food is important, but so is letting Dylan feel heard. The fact that you sat down together to plan meals shows real teamwork. Our advice is to let him take responsibility for his choices and treat shared meals as a way to connect rather than fight. Parenting teens is always a challenge, but the way you handled this shows a lot of patience and strength.
What do you think about this matter? Share your opinion in the comments section.