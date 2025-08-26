I Refuse to Cook Vegan Meals for My Stepson, I’m Not His Personal Chef

At 3 a.m., I was jolted awake by panicked screams from Dylan’s room. My heart was racing as I ran in. Dylan was on the floor, frantically trying to make a “vegan meal” out of random things he’d taken from the fridge. Flour was spilled everywhere, jars were open, and the smell from the kitchen had taken over his room. He was frustrated, crying, and muttering, “I just wanted one meal... just one!”

At first, I didn’t say a word. I just helped him clean up and calmly reminded him, “This isn’t my job. You can eat vegan, but you have to cook for yourself.” Slowly, he calmed down, realizing the fight wasn’t worth it.