11 Phrases That Can Weaken Your Relationships

If someone is panicking, crying, or basically having an emotional breakdown over any issue, big or small, telling them to “relax,” or “calm down,” or even “chill out,” may seem helpful. In fact, it’s more of a trigger, because not only does it minimize what the other person is feeling, it also implies that they are overreacting, or being unstable. These phrases, if used in an argument, can also be considered gaslighting.

What you could try to say instead is, “I really want to understand, so let’s slow it down. Tell me, how can I help you?”