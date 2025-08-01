13 Sneaky Secrets Your Handwriting Could Reveal About You

One of our readers, Rachel Schwann, had an interesting anecdote to share with us:

I recently interviewed at a top firm, way out of my league. The other candidates were sharper, better, and everything I was not, or at least that’s how it seemed to me. I didn’t have high hopes of landing the position. In the final stage of the interview, one of the tasks was to copy a passage onto paper. Somehow, I got the job. Because, I cheated.

Let me explain: I had taken a small course on graphology. The post I was applying for was for a think tank position. I made sure to write in small letters and perfectly spaced my words.

This indicated that I was methodical, had high concentration and organizational skills, and was comfortable working in an isolated scenario too. I was all that, but I made sure my handwriting reflected it as well. I was aware that any writing task meant that they had a handwriting expert onboard, so I simply used it to my advantage.