6 Warning Signs of Dementia You Might Be Overlooking

People with dementia may begin to exhibit behavior that seems out of character, disregarding social norms they once followed. This is known as disinhibition, a symptom that occurs when brain changes affect impulse control. As a result, they might make rude or tactless remarks, act inappropriately in social settings, or engage in impulsive actions such as touching strangers or speaking loudly in quiet places.

These behaviors can be distressing for loved ones, but they stem from the neurological decline associated with dementia rather than deliberate intent.